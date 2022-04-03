GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.