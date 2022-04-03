3,318 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,594,000. Security National Bank raised its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

