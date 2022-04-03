Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,601,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS SMMV opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.