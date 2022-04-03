GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,041,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,016,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.