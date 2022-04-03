Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $600,000.

MFEM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

