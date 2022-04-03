GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $91,560,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

