GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $307,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

