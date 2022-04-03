Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $29.14

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

