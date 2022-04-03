JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Separately, Citigroup cut JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

