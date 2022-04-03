Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.81.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. Trex has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.