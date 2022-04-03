Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading Up 0.6%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 619 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 618.75 ($8.11). Approximately 3,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615 ($8.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.02.

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($13,027.25).

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

