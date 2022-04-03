ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.88 ($0.78). 60,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 14,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £15.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. ADVFN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

