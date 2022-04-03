J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in J.Jill by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JILL stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

