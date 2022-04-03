Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,111,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $83.20 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.