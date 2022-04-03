Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Decreases By 16.7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ameresco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of AMRC opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.