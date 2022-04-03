Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,815,000.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.