Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
