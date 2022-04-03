Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $5,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.