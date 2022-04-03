Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NTCO stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.
About Natura &Co (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
