Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 0.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

