Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Doma has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.