Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology.

