Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Cutera has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

