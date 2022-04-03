Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.16. Clearfield has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Clearfield by 59.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

