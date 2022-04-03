Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

