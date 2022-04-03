National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

