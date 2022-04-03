Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,562,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $57.48 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.