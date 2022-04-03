Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.