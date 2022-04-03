National Asset Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

NYSE:AJG opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

