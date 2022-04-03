National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

