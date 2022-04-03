LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.36% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

