Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

