India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 397,322 shares.
The company has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.06.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,219.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.
