India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 397,322 shares.

The company has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.06.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,219.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.