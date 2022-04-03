Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.13 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 64,953 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of £22.62 million and a PE ratio of -29.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.13.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Smith acquired 35,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($11,920.36).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.