Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 111,618,080 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £31.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.
Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)
