Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.25

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.25 and traded as high as C$31.69. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$31.61, with a volume of 577,783 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,003.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.25.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

