Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.