National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $168,314,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,275,758. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.25.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.