National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

