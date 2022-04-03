National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,986 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.