Exane Derivatives Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5,333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

STZ opened at $233.71 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -779.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

