Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 313,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

