NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after purchasing an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $338.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

