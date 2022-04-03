Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.85.

WEN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

