Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Encore Wire by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

