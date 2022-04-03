Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.37. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

