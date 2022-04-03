Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $93,586.24 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

