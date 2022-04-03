Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) to Sell

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

