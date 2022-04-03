GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $13.52 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

