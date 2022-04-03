HC Wainwright Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Neutral

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

