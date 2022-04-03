Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

