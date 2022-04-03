Loser Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Loser Coin has a market cap of $2.73 million and $629,795.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.78 or 0.07529249 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,256.96 or 1.00144487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

